Rate cuts might not cure what ails the job market
Justin Lahart , Ruth Simon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Sept 2025, 07:24 am IST
Summary
Tariffs, tight credit weigh on hiring plans while some channels for rate relief are clogged.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Small businesses say that lower interest rates don’t solve all their problems.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story