Recessions have become ultra-rare. That is storing up trouble
The Economist 8 min read 11 Nov 2025, 06:42 am IST
Summary
Continuous growth can make economies fat and slow
From 1300 to 1800, economic historians estimate that England and then Britain were in recession almost half the time. The economy was volatile, with storming recoveries following crashing downturns. As capitalism matured and policymaking improved, recessions became less frequent. In the 19th century the country was in recession only a quarter of the time; a share that fell lower still in Britain and other rich countries in the 20th century. Today things are even more placid: recessions have become something of an endangered species.
