Recessions have become ultra-rare. That is storing up trouble

The events of 2020 also showed that recessions can spur creative destruction. During the pandemic, European politicians tried to prevent a downturn by protecting jobs, putting millions on furlough schemes. Unemployment peaked at 8.6% of the labour force. America, by contrast, let jobs die (unemployment hit 15%) but gave people oodles of cash. American politicians thus encouraged creative destruction, with workers moving to where demand was growing, including suburbs, and away from where demand was shrinking, namely city centres. Borrowing a methodology from the Chicago branch of the Federal Reserve, which focuses on the composition of employment by industry, we estimate that in 2020-22 labour-market reallocation increased by twice as much in America as in Europe (see chart 2). Perhaps it is no surprise that, since 2019, American labour productivity has grown by 10%, while the EU’s has grown by just 2%.