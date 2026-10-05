Record-labels-are-in-a-spin-over-AI-music

Music made by AI is already making its presence felt, in the zeitgeist as “slop” as well as in the charts. There is more dross than ever. Alexis Lanternier, boss of Paris-based Deezer, says that about 90,000 fully machine-generated tunes a day are uploaded to his music-streaming service—half the total. Spotify, the biggest streamer, says it has taken down 75m “spammy tracks” in the past year. Much of the slop is uploaded illegally by bot farms hoping to harvest fraudulent royalties. But many human artists use AI legitimately, to enhance their creativity. “It’s like Ozempic,” says Mr Lanternier. “Everybody is using it, but no one wants to say.”