Refugees in Africa fight over food as US aid cuts take hold

In May, the U.N. food agency ended food distribution to one million refugees in the East African country due to funding shortfalls, largely from U.S. cuts. The U.N. Refugee Agency said last week it expects to run out of emergency funds for Uganda next month. At that point it will be able to provide only $5 a month in blankets, sanitary pads, soap and other essentials to each refugee—about a third of what’s required, according to the agency.