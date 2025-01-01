Remote work is tanking home prices in the heart of London
The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 01 Jan 2025, 09:43 AM IST
SummaryThe British capital city’s historic financial district is showing no sign of rebounding any time soon.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When he was running his own hedge fund, Peter Brewer’s working life was grueling.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less