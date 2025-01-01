Remote work is tanking home prices in the heart of London

He was usually at his desk by 6 a.m., and worked up to 100 hours a week. Commuting long hours, from his home some 30 miles south of central London to the British capital’s historic financial district, felt like an unnecessary extra burden. So in 2014, Brewer, who was recently divorced and with a new partner, decided to buy a six-bedroom split-level penthouse apartment a six-minute walk from work.

Back in 2014, the City, a compact and historic neighborhood just north of the River Thames, was primarily famous as a commercial district. It houses a variety of financial institutions, including the Bank of England and the London Stock Exchange.

But at about the same time as Brewer moved in, change was afoot. The Heron, the City’s first major residential development in decades, had been completed in 2013 and off-plan sales of its 284 homes across 36 stories had been strong. This spurred investment in more luxury apartment buildings, and simultaneously the arrival of fashionable bars and restaurants.

The result was a strong, sustained uptick in property sale prices, as buyers embraced the idea of living as close as possible to work. In 2013, the average sale price of homes in the City was $713,367, according to data from estate agent Hamptons. By 2024, sale prices had jumped to $1 million, an increase of 40.5%. Sale prices in Prime Central London rose by 15% in the same period, according to Hamptons.

For Brewer, now 50, long hours and early starts are a thing of the past. In 2022, he semiretired and now works one day a week as nonexecutive chairman of a new fund. The rest of the time is spent with his family—he has three children from his first marriage, and two from his current one. He has also rethought his living arrangements, and is building a 10-bedroom eco-friendly home in the county of Surrey, about 30 miles south west of central London. He expects that it will be finished in spring 2025.

In November, Brewer put his City apartment up for sale. It is listed with Knight Frank with a guide price of $5.02 million, or $1,880 per square foot. Given the City’s strong price growth, he expected to make a decent profit on his investment.

Unfortunately for Brewer, that 40.5% leap in the City’s average sale price disguises a recent upset.

Between 2005 and 2017, sale prices moved on a broadly upward trajectory. The City proved resilient to blows including the global financial crisis of 2007, Brexit and the beginning of the pandemic, which only caused short-term price drops followed by fast recoveries, according to Hamptons data. In 2022, average sale prices peaked at $1.15 million.

Since 2022, however, prices have begun a sharp descent and are showing no sign of bouncing back. Sale prices dropped more than 10% in 2024. For context, prices across inner London have also fallen in the past year, but by a far more modest 2.5%.

Buying agent Tom Kain, a partner at Black Brick, is currently advising clients against a purchase in the City. “It has really died a death," he said. “That whole environment where people worked in the City for really long hours and wanted an apartment there is just not what people do any more." Another factor is that the City, once considerably less expensive than many other parts of London, no longer looks like a bargain to buyers.

“As prices have gone up it has caught up with some of the more traditional, desirable residential areas," said Kain. “People would prefer to live in Mayfair or Marylebone," he said. “When it represented value for money it made more sense, but now our advice tends to be that there are better neighborhoods to invest in at the moment."

What this means for Brewer is that even if he does achieve his asking price, he will still be walking away with little to no profit after a decade of ownership. “Given the amount we paid for the flat and have invested in its renovation, I would have expected to put it on for £5 million ($6.25 million), not £4 million ($5.02 million)," he said. “You’d be hoping for a pretty significant uplift after 10 years but that is not the case." He declined to say how much he paid for the property or spent on renovations.

Nick Verdi, a director of Savills, is a long-term observer of the property market in the City. He has worked in the neighborhood since 2013, when, he said, the area was barely considered a residential option. “There was not much supply," he said. “Most people who wanted to be close to work were forced to go out to the periphery."

The building of The Heron was a major turning point. “It was a landmark," said Verdi. “We had never seen anything like it in this part of London."

The success of the development encouraged other buildings, such as the 43-story One Bishopsgate Plaza, which was completed in 2021 with 160 homes plus a hotel. As the City emerged as an attractive place to live, new bars and restaurants began to open. “Back when I started there were not many destination restaurants," said Verdi. “You could go for a drink after work but if you wanted dinner you would probably go to the West End."

Karl Graham, head of sales at John D Wood & Co estate agents’ City office, tells a similar story of the early evolution of the City. His clients were mainly British bankers and brokers, people who worked long hours in the City and wanted a convenient crash pad. “We also had a lot of investors, many from China, who would buy a property off plan," he said. “Because of the growth that was happening, they would make money before the property was built. It was a very sound investment."

Today, the landscape has changed almost beyond recognition. British buyers freed from their daily commute have tended to move out of the city center, seeking homes with yards in the suburbs. “People are more open to commuting if they only have to be in the office a couple of days a week," said Verdi. “And at the same time there is definitely more supply. A lot of stock has been built in the past 10 years."

This isn’t to say that the City is now a ghost town. Its bars and restaurants are lively in the evenings, its Tube stations full during rush hour. It is simply less busy than it once was. The British government announced the end of social distancing in the U.K. in February 2022, but many companies have continued to allow staff to work from home.

The Bank of England’s 5,000 staffers must spend at least 40% of their working hours every month in the office, while Lloyd’s of London expects its workforce to spend at least three days in its offices. British bank Barclays also expects most staff in the office at least three days a week. Goldman Sachs has ended work from home arrangements.

Research on the average number of people coming into the City each day showed that visits continue to fall. In the third quarter of 2024, there were an average of 366,578 weekday trips made to the City. In the third quarter of 2023, there was an average of 463,575 such weekday journeys, according to the Virgin Media O2 Movers Index, which charts how people travel around the U.K. for work and leisure.

Investors, meanwhile, have been deterred by both falling prices and a series of changes to the tax code related to rental properties. “The costs of being a landlord are significantly higher," said Graham.

Other issues impacting not just the City, but the whole of the U.K., include rising interest rates, the political uncertainty caused by the U.K.’s election earlier this year, and global instability.

“It is now a buyer’s market," said Graham. “When I started, you could literally put a property on the market on a Friday, book in 10 viewings over the weekend, and have a sale agreed on the Monday. Then you had five buyers fighting over one property. Now it is the other way around. You have five properties for every buyer, and property will only sell if it is sensibly priced."

There will always be some buyers interested in living in a highly central part of London, with good amenities and transport links, and proximity to the River Thames. Jocelyn Ho recently bought her first London apartment and she chose The Haydon, a new building where studio apartments are currently listed for $1.06 million and penthouses from $5.25 million.

Jocelyn, 29, moved from Hong Kong to London to study when she was 18 and decided to stay on to build a career as an AI engineer. By the time she graduated, she was renting an apartment in London Bridge, a neighborhood across the River Thames from the City. “I really like the area," said Jocelyn. “It is really accessible, it is safe for a single female, and the transportation is amazing. I do a lot of activities after work so I want to live in a central area."

She began looking around for a property to buy in 2022 and, having failed to find anything she loved in London Bridge, widened her search area a little to include the City. In fall 2024, she bought her one-bedroom property, managing to secure a discount on its list price, which she declined to disclose.

She said she is not too concerned about the ups and downs of the City’s property market. For her the priority is having somewhere to live that she enjoys. Proximity to the office is also not a factor, since she works remotely.

“I just really enjoy being central," she said. “Having grown up in Hong Kong I am very much a city girl, and convenience is very important to me. The price was well within my budget and for a new build, I thought it was quite a good bargain."

LISTINGS

$5.26 millionA three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse, with two roof terraces and panoramic views over the City is in The Haydon, a new building half a mile from the Tower of London and the River Thames. It has a residents’ gym, swimming pool and movie theater.Agent: JLL

Guide price: $4.78 millionA three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in One Bishopsgate Plaza, a new 43-story tower featuring 160 homes and a five-star Pan Pacific hotel. The apartment measures 1,632 square feet and has panoramic views of landmarks including Tower Bridge.Agent: Savills