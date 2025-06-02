Replacing Warren Buffett’s insurance mastermind is Berkshire’s next succession mystery
Heather Gillers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Jun 2025, 09:28 AM IST
Summary
Who should take over for Ajit Jain—the brains behind Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance powerhouse—when he is ready to step down? Berkshire watchers have some ideas.
Now that Warren Buffett has said Greg Abel will succeed him as Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO at year-end, Berkshire watchers are turning their attention to a different succession mystery: Who will fill Ajit Jain’s shoes?
