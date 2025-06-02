A tough act to follow

Jain, who works from Berkshire’s reinsurance offices in Stamford, hasn’t said how long he plans to remain in his role. He grew up in India, earned an engineering degree and then sold early IBM computers before moving to the U.S. to attend Harvard Business School. Jain was still in his 30s, with no experience in the insurance industry, when Buffett hired him in 1986. Within six months, he was running Berkshire’s entire reinsurance business. He soon became known in the industry for his warm manner, his close listening ear and his willingness to say no if he can’t make money.