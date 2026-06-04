Republican-Led House of Representatives Votes to Limit Trump’s Iran War Powers

Beyond Iran, the vote marks the latest in a series of setbacks for Trump in Congress and the courts. On Tuesday, the administration said it would kill a controversial “anti-weaponization” fund that stood to benefit Trump supporters who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, after strong pushback from GOP senators. Last week, he said he was giving up on his effort to renovate what he termed the Trump Kennedy Center after a judge ordered his name removed.