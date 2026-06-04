The GOP-led House voted to restrict President Trump’s ability to continue the war against Iran without congressional approval, a rebuke to the White House and the latest sign that Republican lawmakers’ support for the war is eroding on Capitol Hill.
Republican-Led House of Representatives Votes to Limit Trump’s Iran War Powers
SummaryThe effort to constrain the White House comes as war has morphed from a heavy bombing campaign to a fragile ceasefire.
The GOP-led House voted to restrict President Trump’s ability to continue the war against Iran without congressional approval, a rebuke to the White House and the latest sign that Republican lawmakers’ support for the war is eroding on Capitol Hill.
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