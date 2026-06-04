Republican-Led House of Representatives Votes to Limit Trump’s Iran War Powers

The GOP-led House voted to restrict President Trump’s ability to continue the war against Iran without congressional approval, a rebuke to the White House and the latest sign that Republican lawmakers’ support for the war is eroding on Capitol Hill.
The GOP-led House voted to restrict President Trump’s ability to continue the war against Iran without congressional approval, a rebuke to the White House and the latest sign that Republican lawmakers’ support for the war is eroding on Capitol Hill.
The measure passed 215-208, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support. The resolution directs the president to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities against Iran unless explicitly authorized by Congress, other than to defend America, an ally or partner from “imminent attack.”
The measure passed 215-208, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support. The resolution directs the president to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities against Iran unless explicitly authorized by Congress, other than to defend America, an ally or partner from “imminent attack.”
The war, which began in late February, has morphed from a heavy bombing campaign to a fragile ceasefire as the U.S. and Iran jockey for control of the Strait of Hormuz. Negotiators remain far apart on the future of Tehran’s nuclear program, and skirmishes have ticked up in recent days as the U.S. enforces its blockade of Iran and its ports.
When Trump launched the war, Republicans backed him, saying the president had the authority to act as commander in chief. But as the war dragged on with no clear resolution in sight, some Republicans have started to waver, particularly with the midterm elections drawing closer. Trump’s poll numbers are sagging, and gasoline prices continue to climb.
Beyond Iran, the vote marks the latest in a series of setbacks for Trump in Congress and the courts. On Tuesday, the administration said it would kill a controversial “anti-weaponization” fund that stood to benefit Trump supporters who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, after strong pushback from GOP senators. Last week, he said he was giving up on his effort to renovate what he termed the Trump Kennedy Center after a judge ordered his name removed.
His pick of close ally Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence also is threatening to derail reauthorization of a critical surveillance power facing a deadline this month, after Democrats and some Republicans called the official unqualified for the job.
The House’s passage of the war-powers resolution won’t, by itself, end the war. Numerous procedural hurdles could make it difficult for such a resolution to reach Trump’s desk. Even if it did, the president can issue a veto, and the House and Senate remain well shy of the two-thirds supermajority that would be required to override him.
In his first term, Trump vetoed war-powers resolutions regarding Yemen and Iran, and Congress failed to override his vetoes.
Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Democrats in the House had previously tried and failed multiple times this year to pass resolutions that would limit the president’s ability to conduct military operations against Iran, arguing that the war is illegal because Trump hasn’t sought or received permission from Congress. Last month, House Republican leaders yanked a planned Iran vote after it became clear that the resolution, forced to the floor by Democrats, would likely pass.
A Fox News poll conducted last month found that 60% of respondents opposed the U.S. military action in Iran, compared to 40% who supported it.
In the Senate, Republicans have thwarted similar war-powers resolutions, voting to block them seven times since the start of the war. But there have been signs that GOP unity is cracking.
Late last month, an Iran war-powers resolution cleared a procedural hurdle after Sen. Bill Cassidy (R., La.) voted in favor. He joined Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky as the only Republicans voting with most Democrats on the procedural motion to discharge the resolution from committee and force a vote on the floor.
Republicans played down the significance of the vote to advance the resolution, noting that three GOP senators were absent.
The House also is expected to vote on Ukraine aid this week, after a bipartisan discharge petition reached the threshold to force a vote on the House floor last month. The measure seeks to authorize more than $1 billion in defense aid and $8 billion in loans, as well as new sanctions against Russia.