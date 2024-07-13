Republicans step up attacks on Kamala Harris
Sabrina Siddiqui , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
SummaryAs President Biden faces calls to withdraw from the race for the White House, the GOP has homed in on his No. 2—sometimes in racist and sexist ways.
WASHINGTON—The intensified focus on Vice President Kamala Harris as President Biden faces continued calls to withdraw from the race for the White House has made her even more of a target on the right, at times in racist and sexist ways.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less