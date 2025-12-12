Rescued at sea: How Venezuela’s Machado survived the riskiest leg of her escape
José de Córdoba , Vera Bergengruen , Alex Leary , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 12 Dec 2025, 03:36 pm IST
Summary
The Nobel Peace Prize winner was lost in the Caribbean with no communication for hours before an extraction team found her.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“María!"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story