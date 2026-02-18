Resilient US oil production is a boon to Trump. How long will it last?
Benoît Morenne , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 Feb 2026, 06:53 am IST
Summary
The oil patch defied expectations over the past year by weathering low crude prices with record-breaking production. But big drillers are preparing for a slowdown.
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas—Perched in the control room of a Chevron rig, an operator steered a drilling bit thousands of feet under the arid surface of the Permian Basin. As he did so, he received real-time directions from a specialist in Houston, some 477 miles away.
