Resilient US oil production is a boon to Trump. How long will it last?

Companies are turning to the next phase of Permian development. They are looking for new ways to extract more from the rock when they frack it and as they produce from it. Chevron has said it expects to recover about 10% more from new wells thanks to advanced chemicals. Exxon has said it is targeting a more than 50% increase in Permian output between 2025 and 2030 in part by using petroleum coke, a refinery byproduct, to recover more molecules as it fracks wells.