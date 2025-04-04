Resistance is futile, make a deal: Trump’s tariff message to the world

For Canada, that is in part because Trump threatened to double tariffs on the country when Ontario’s provincial leader began taxing electricity exported to the U.S. at 25%. Similarly, Trump threatened 200% tariffs on European alcoholic beverages, including Champagne, after the European Union said its retaliation against earlier steel and aluminum levies would include a 50% tariff on American whiskey. The EU delayed implementing the first of those duties—which the bloc said would eventually hit up to $28 billion of American products—until mid-April in hopes of striking a deal.