Otto’s, a restaurant in London, is known for serving generous portions of indulgent dishes: lobster, canard à la presse and burgers heaped with caviar and foie gras. But when a regular customer informed Otto Tepassé, the owner, that he was taking weight-loss medication and would be dining out less frequently, Mr Tepassé decided to adapt. The restaurant launched a menu of “exquisite bites” such as pan-fried veal. “You get all the luxury,” says Mr Tepassé, “but in small quantities.”
Restaurants are changing their menus for the age of Ozempic
SummaryThe challenge is enticing those with reduced appetites to dine out
