GENEVA, Ill.—Wielding a faucet hose, Beto “Rodrigo” Mejía Fermine blasted the remains of avocado toast and turkey gravy off stacks of plates hurriedly delivered by servers. Nearby, Luciano Vera sprayed bacon grease from cooking trays before loading them into an industrial dishwasher.
Restaurants are finding it harder than ever to hire someone to wash the dishes
SummaryThe immigration crackdown and tepid interest among teens make it tough to fill jobs marked by grueling work, low pay and high turnover.
GENEVA, Ill.—Wielding a faucet hose, Beto “Rodrigo” Mejía Fermine blasted the remains of avocado toast and turkey gravy off stacks of plates hurriedly delivered by servers. Nearby, Luciano Vera sprayed bacon grease from cooking trays before loading them into an industrial dishwasher.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More