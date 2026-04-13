Restaurants are finding it harder than ever to hire someone to wash the dishes

By 10 a.m., servers at the Geneva location were carrying in armfuls of coffee cups, bowls, serrated knives and silverware. Fermine, a full-time dishwasher at First Watch, said he likes his co-workers and breakfast tacos during his shifts, but could live without cleaning out the condiment cups. Before running them through the dishwasher, he soaks and scrubs off the most stubborn jams and sauces.