Retail valuations are all over the place. Here’s what’s a real deal.
The narratives around retailers are often changing. The market judges them for both their track records and expectations for top- and bottom-line growth.
Albert Einstein spent the final decades of his life on an ultimately failed quest to find a unified field theory. But just as one of the world’s greatest minds was unable to come up with one single, elegant universal theory, it’s equally fruitless to try to name an ideal multiple for retail stocks.