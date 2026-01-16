Retail valuations are all over the place. Here’s what’s a real deal.

Ma is split on the dollar stores, as both are turning themselves around—efforts that could yield high earnings per share growth in the short term, but the long-term is still a question mark. She has an Outperform rating on Dollar General, given its near-term upside in gross margins, but warns down the road it could feel pinched by Walmart. She has a Market Perform rating on Dollar Tree, given she doesn’t think it has much of a moat.