Retailers Flock to TikTok Shop to Find New Shoppers, Sales Growth

Since its U.S. debut in late 2023, TikTok Shop has surged in popularity. Consumers’ spending on the platform was up 46% in the first three months of this year compared with the previous year, according to data provider Consumer Edge. Retailers see TikTok Shop as a way to reach younger shoppers in particular, but older demographics were the fastest-growing segments early this year, with spending growth by those 45 and older outpacing younger cohorts, the data show.