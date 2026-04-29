Americans are increasingly turning to TikTok Shop to buy shampoo, jewelry and apparel. Retailers have noticed, pushing onto the platform with their own virtual stores.
Retailers Flock to TikTok Shop to Find New Shoppers, Sales Growth
SummaryRalph Lauren, Olaplex and Ulta Beauty recently launched storefronts on the platform.
Americans are increasingly turning to TikTok Shop to buy shampoo, jewelry and apparel. Retailers have noticed, pushing onto the platform with their own virtual stores.
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