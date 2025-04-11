Rethinking your portfolio? The uncertainty is about more than a trade war.

White House has pitched global tariffs as a long-term tool to revitalize U.S. manufacturing jobs and raise revenue for tax cuts, as well as a cudgel for negotiations on non-trade matters. Right now, however the focus is on the epic trade battle between the world’s two biggest economies, the U.S. and China, and investors are trying to sort out what that means for their portfolios. Analysts are bracing for a wave of companies cutting or withdrawing their earnings guidance. The Budget Lab at Yale University estimates that Trump’s proposed tariffs in China and elsewhere would shave a percentage point off U.S. gross domestic product. Others estimate that U.S. tariffs would lower China’s GDP by two percentage points.