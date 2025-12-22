Returning Russian POWs pay heavy price for choosing surrender over death

But the fate of Russia’s POWs has been an overlooked chapter of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Before soldiers are even sent to the front, their commanders admonish them to blow themselves up with a grenade before submitting to Ukrainian capture. Russian rapper Dmitry Kuznetsov, known as Husky, shared the sentiment in his new album. “I won’t be taken prisoner, in my left hand a grenade, in my right, a grenade," he rapped on one track.