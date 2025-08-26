Rich Chinese cities are suffocating poor ones

The smog in Beijing was once so thick that a local brewery began selling a bitter beer called the “Airpocalypse", which was cheaper on polluted days. These days fewer people are chugging a discounted brew. Last year Beijing saw only two days of very severe smog, according to the government’s method of measuring—down from 58 in 2013. The prevalence of a particularly dangerous class of pollutants called PM2.5, which comprises specks of dust and ash small enough to enter the bloodstream through the lungs, has fallen by two-thirds over a decade. Though levels are still well above what the World Health Organisation deems safe, city officials are proud of the progress they have made.

Yet now a new front in the “war on pollution" is opening up: China’s poorer hinterland. While the country’s average air quality continues to get better, driven by improvements in wealthy eastern cities, pollution in many cities in the south and west of the country has been getting steadily worse. In the first quarter of this year, levels of PM2.5 in ten Chinese provinces rose from the same period in 2024 (see map), according to a recent study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), a think-tank in Finland. The five most severe bouts of air pollution that took place in the country in April all occurred in western China.

Sandstorms caused by adverse weather bear some responsibility for this murk. But human factors matter more. For decades countries in Europe and North America watched their own skies brighten as dirty manufacturing businesses moved to cheap industrial hubs in eastern China. Now something fairly similar is happening within China itself, as well-to-do coastal settlements push their irksome smoke-makers farther inland.

Beijing’s last steel mill closed in 2010 and has since become a leafy park. The city has ordered 11,000 polluting firms to shut since 2013. Yet factories are sprouting in China’s hinterland, where land, labour and energy are much cheaper. The production of pig iron and steel, to name two examples, is accelerating in western China even as it slows in the east. Xinjiang, a big western region, is becoming a hub for China’s chemicals industry.

Officials in poorer cities have much less incentive than their rich neighbours to go green. Middle-class Chinese are clued up about the dangers of air pollution and get angry when air quality slides. In the case of Beijing, it has doubtless helped that China’s leaders—and their children—share the same air. But none of these pressures applies to cities in China’s hinterland. Officials in those places tend to be much more desperate to drive up economic growth, even when that comes at an enormous cost to public health. And those who do wish to monitor or punish polluters have far fewer resources with which to do so.

Indeed, there are reasons to think that in both eastern and western provinces the next phase of China’s war on pollution will prove more of a slog than the first. One reason for optimism is the rise of exhaustless electric vehicles, which accounted for about half of all cars sold in China last year. On the other hand, tightening political control means there is now much less space for complaints about filthy air, says Huang Yanzhong of the Council on Foreign Relations, a think-tank in America. State media once frequently ran stories on the dangers of smog; these days they mainly publish praise for China’s achievements. Activists used to help attract attention to the problem (in 2015 an artist wandered around Beijing waving a vacuum cleaner to suck up the smog). Authorities have since cracked down on such activities, fearing they could stoke discontent. They have forced some environmental NGOs to shut their doors.

If China falters, it would be a big missed opportunity. Air pollution is linked to all sorts of problems—from lung cancer to heart disease—that China’s creaky health-care system is already struggling to treat. In 2019 PM2.5 pollution was responsible for some 1.4m premature deaths in the country, according to a study by researchers at the University of Washington, in America. Meanwhile, levels of ozone gas, which can cause breathing problems, have been increasing across China in recent years. Officials are currently deciding the pollution-reduction targets for China’s next five-year plan, which will run from 2026 until 2030. Bluer skies in Beijing are no reason to ease off.

