Rich Chinese cities are suffocating poor ones

Indeed, there are reasons to think that in both eastern and western provinces the next phase of China’s war on pollution will prove more of a slog than the first. One reason for optimism is the rise of exhaustless electric vehicles, which accounted for about half of all cars sold in China last year. On the other hand, tightening political control means there is now much less space for complaints about filthy air, says Huang Yanzhong of the Council on Foreign Relations, a think-tank in America. State media once frequently ran stories on the dangers of smog; these days they mainly publish praise for China’s achievements. Activists used to help attract attention to the problem (in 2015 an artist wandered around Beijing waving a vacuum cleaner to suck up the smog). Authorities have since cracked down on such activities, fearing they could stoke discontent. They have forced some environmental NGOs to shut their doors.