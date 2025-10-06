Rising fees force premium credit-card holders to choose sides

Though many cardholders bristled when Amex announced last month it was raising the annual fee on the Platinum by $200, several said they appreciated the added rewards like the $600 hotel credit and $400 dining credit. After reviewing the new rewards, Steve Hundley, a retired consultant from St. Louis, decided to close his Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, which cost $770 a year, including a fee for adding authorized users. He decided to focus on getting the most out of the Amex Platinum card he has had since 2006.