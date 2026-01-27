Risk of a partial government shutdown this weekend is rising. Here’s why.
Democrats want changes to a Department of Homeland Security bill following a deadly Minneapolis shooting, but time is running out.
Congress is running out of time to pass a sprawling appropriations package before current funding for much of the federal government expires at 12:01 a.m. ET on Saturday. Senate Democrats said they won’t support the bill without changes to the provisions regarding the Department of Homeland Security, raising the risk of a partial government shutdown this weekend.