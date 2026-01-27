Risk of a partial government shutdown this weekend is rising. Here’s why.

What triggered the standoff?

The Republican-controlled House finished passing the half-dozen bills last week and bundled them together for the Senate to pass in one measure. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, but need 60 votes to advance the bill due to Senate rules. Heading into the weekend, few Senate Democrats had any appetite for another shutdown and some were expected to provide the needed votes to approve the package and send it to Trump’s desk before the Jan. 31 deadline.