Roasted duck, plums and cheese: The bizarre brews fueling China’s coffee war

During Lunar New Year last year, the company introduced a salty and sweet pork-flavored latte—one of 78 new beverages Starbucks unleashed in China in over the last financial year. Though the pork latte wasn’t trotted out again this year, other new flavors have made a big splash. There’s the Snow Frappuccino line, which offers “layers of flavor and textures reminiscent of an ice cream," as well as the Matcha Jelly Mountain Tea Latte, which has herb-infused milk, coffee and “visually engaging elements such as blue sky foam and green glass jelly."