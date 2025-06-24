Robert F. Kennedy looks set to mess with vaccines

In February bill cassidy, a Republican senator and a doctor, cast a deciding vote to confirm Robert F. Kennedy junior as the leader of America’s health department. He said he did so after Mr Kennedy, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, promised he would not interfere with an influential panel of vaccine experts at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For Dr Cassidy that guarantee, among others, was pivotal. This month the alleged bargain unravelled. Mr Kennedy removed all 17 members of the panel, replacing them with a smaller group of vaccine sceptics and scientists without expertise in vaccines. On June 23rd Dr Cassidy called for the committee’s meeting this week—one of a handful of such convenings each year—to be delayed.

At issue is the work of the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP), whose recommendations influence what vaccines the public receives and who pays for them. Stacking the committee with ideologues is the most consequential step Mr Kennedy has taken in reshaping the health department to line up with his convictions. The move threatens to worsen already declining vaccination rates, further fragment national vaccine policy and have a chilling effect on the fragile economics of vaccine development.

To see where the reconstituted ACIP may be headed, the draft agenda released before its meeting offers troubling clues. It includes a presentation by Lyn Redwood, a nurse and anti-vaccine activist, about thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative that has long been a fixation among anti-vaccine activists despite its safety record and the fact that it is rarely used these days. Typically, the ACIP agenda is formed by input from CDC officials. But sources within the CDC say they were blindsided by the last-minute addition of a presentation and vote on thimerosal.

Though few Americans have heard of ACIP, it has quietly shaped vaccine policy since 1964. While the Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines, ACIP determines which are recommended and to whom. Reflecting America’s patchwork system, vaccine policy is a hybrid of federal guidance and state-level authority. Typically, doctors and state health departments look to ACIP when setting school vaccination mandates and encouraging their patients to get jabbed. Yet in the aftermath of the ACIP purge Dr Tom Frieden, the former director of the CDC, questioned whether anyone could “trust the recommendations of people appointed” by Mr Kennedy, who amplifies vaccine conspiracy theories.

Without a trusted national standard, doctors will need to parse through conflicting advice. States’ vaccine regimes could drift even further apart. Several Republican states have already introduced legislation that bans the sale of food containing vaccines because of a baseless theory that mRNA is being introduced into the population via livestock. Vaccine scepticism is rising, but is politically skewed (see chart 1). The two-point gap in vaccine takeup between blue and red states may seem modest, but it is the difference between staying above the threshold for herd immunity for measles and falling below it. The gap shows no signs of narrowing (see chart 2).

The spread of skepticism may affect vaccine availability. Vaccine development is an unforgiving corner of pharma. Because vaccines are generally given prophylactically to healthy people they require massive clinical trials to prove they work and that they are safe. And unlike simple small-molecule drugs, for which manufacturing costs can be as little as a few pennies per pill, producing each vial of vaccine can cost 25 to 200 times that. Vaccines also come with unique legal risks: they are administered to millions of healthy children, meaning that even statistically rare adverse events can appear and create liabilities. These features make vaccines less attractive investment targets, “unless the science is really, really compelling or there is a significant need not being met”, says Rena Conti, a health economist at Boston University.

ACIP is in effect a guarantor that if firms develop safe and widely useful vaccines, there will be a market for them. The committee is also the gatekeeper for some $4.7bn in federal spending on Vaccines for Children, a programme which provides free immunisations to roughly half of America’s children. So a positive review from ACIP unlocks broad access to the American vaccine market.

Economists have long argued that vaccines receive far less investment than their public health and economic benefit would justify. Before the pandemic, roughly 75 vaccine trials were launched annually in America, just 4% of the number devoted to therapeutic drugs. In May the Trump administration cancelled a $766m contract with Moderna to develop a vaccine for bird flu. Companies are unlikely to invest in risky new vaccines if they fear resistance from an unreasonably hostile FDA or ACIP.