Robots and AI are already remaking the Chinese economy

China is focused on something more prosaic: making better washing machines.

While China’s long-term AI goals are no less ambitious than the U.S. tech titans, its near-term priority is to shore up its role as the world’s factory floor for decades to come. With exports under threat from rising costs at home and tariffs abroad, that is no longer assured.

The push can be seen across the giant country in scores of companies—fueled by billions of dollars in government and private technology development—that are transforming every step of making and exporting goods.

A clothing designer reports slashing the time it takes to make a sample by more than 70% with AI. Washing machines in China’s hinterland are being churned out under the command of an AI “factory brain."

At one of China’s biggest ports, shipping containers whiz about on self-driving trucks with virtually no workers in sight, while the port’s scheduling is run by AI.

Executives involved in China’s efforts liken the future of factories to living organisms that can increasingly think and act for themselves, moving beyond the preprogrammed tasks at traditionally-automated factories. It could further enable the spread of “dark factories," with operations so automated that work happens around the clock with the lights dimmed.

The advances can’t come quickly enough for Communist Party leaders, who fear China could lose its status as the world’s factory floor. Its population is shrinking, young people are avoiding factory jobs, and pushback against Chinese exports has intensified in many countries.

At the same time, President Trump is pledging to bring home vast numbers of manufacturing jobs through tariffs on China.

AI offers a lifeline to head off those risks, by helping China make and ship more stuff faster, cheaper and with fewer workers. Although some doubts are creeping in globally about how quickly AI will transform the world, China isn’t waiting: It wants to deploy what is available today quicker than the U.S. can, locking in any advantages.

“Only by proactively embracing change can we remain invincible in this revolution," Hu Wangming, chairman of one of China’s largest steel groups, told state media this year. Its Shanghai-listed unit Baosteel had found 125 uses for AI by the end of last year—and is planning for 1,000.

Robot rollout

China installed 295,000 industrial robots last year, nearly nine times as many as the U.S. and more than the rest of the world combined, according to the International Federation of Robotics. China’s stock of operational robots surpassed two million in 2024, the most of any country.

Of 131 factories and industrial sites recognized by the World Economic Forum globally for lifting productivity through cutting edge technologies such as AI, 45 are in mainland China, while three are in the U.S.

At Baosteel’s “dark factory" in Shanghai, for instance, a trio of operators sits in front of dozens of screens monitoring real-time updates, according to state media. AI has limited the need for human intervention to once every 30 minutes from once every three minutes previously, one report quoted a deputy director of the site as saying.

For leader Xi Jinping, strong factories are essential to a robust economy, which ultimately enhances national power as China challenges the U.S. for global influence. A quarter of China’s value-added gross-domestic product comes from manufacturing, far higher than the global average.

One risk is that AI could destroy more factory jobs than China expects, leaving it with too many unemployed workers. But Chinese leaders are betting the country’s shrinking population, projected to fall by 200 million in the next three decades, will offset job cuts at factories, boosting productivity without raising unemployment.

Embracing AI is “a necessary task and not an optional one," China’s Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Zhang Yunming said recently.

When China started opening up its economy in the late 1970s, it enjoyed a vast supply of cheap labor. Millions of migrant workers left behind villages for assembly lines on the coast.

Today, China’s average factory wages are far higher than in countries such as India. Many young Chinese are unwilling to work in factories. Beijing disclosed several years ago that the shortage of skilled labor in key manufacturing sectors could reach 30 million this year.

AI won’t solve all of China’s economic problems. In areas such as frontier AI technology and chips, China continues to lag the U.S. And many U.S. companies such as Amazon.com and Walmart are prioritizing automation in similar ways to Chinese firms.

Factory brains

China’s advantage lies in the scale of its ambition, not only in the nation’s brainy tech hubs but also in areas such as Jingzhou, a city of five million people on the Yangtze River. It is home to major production facilities of Midea, one of the world’s largest home-appliance makers, competing against Whirlpool and LG Electronics.

Nearly a decade ago, Midea made clear its ambitions to automate by acquiring control of German robotics specialist Kuka. Today, Kuka’s robots at Midea’s Jingzhou washing-machine factory work under what Midea calls an AI “factory brain," which acts as a sort of central nervous system running much of what happens in the plant.

The computerized brain manages 14 virtual agents inside the factory that communicate with each other to figure out the best way to carry out tasks, with orders flowing down to robots and other machines on the factory floor. It’s a step toward Midea’s goal of using AI to more holistically automate processes at its factories.

“You feed in all the data, and let AI figure it out," said Xi Wei, director of the Midea Humanoid Robot Innovation Center. With a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, Xi spent years living in Silicon Valley before returning to China to develop advanced robots for Midea.

Coordinating with the factory brain, humanoid robots in Jingzhou carry molded components to an inspection station, where a 3-D camera performs checks. If a component fails inspection, the factory’s AI systems figure out how to fix the problem.

When screws need to be fastened on an assembly line carrying varying models of drying machines, the factory brain can identify the model so robots perform the correct task—offering humanlike flexibility and boosting productivity, the company says.

Where human workers are still required, some have been outfitted with AI-powered glasses that can flag common product errors based on inspection history. Processes that previously took 15 minutes now can be done in 30 seconds.

In a sign of how the company wants to use technology to drive efficiency, Midea reports that its revenue per employee grew by nearly 40% between 2015 and 2024.

The U.S., fighting back, is trying to prevent China’s AI advances through measures such as export controls that block Chinese access to the most advanced chips.

Even so, the emergence of DeepSeek has shown the skill of Chinese engineers in developing AI models. The fact that most Chinese are optimistic about AI also allows the government to deploy the technology quickly. One survey found that 83% of Chinese respondents believe AI-powered products and services are more beneficial than harmful, double the level in the U.S.

More than 500 miles east of Midea’s washing-machine factory in Jingzhou, a billionaire maker of down winter jackets is using AI to speed up development cycles. From launching an apparel business in the mid-1970s with a sewing team of 11 villagers, Gao Dekang’s Bosideng today reports nearly four times as much annual revenue as Canada Goose, a large Western brand.

Teaming up with China’s prestigious Zhejiang University, Bosideng launched its own AI model to conceptualize designs and produce virtual garments. The company, which put its first AI-designed jacket onto the market last year, says it has slashed the time required to produce a sample of clothing to 27 days from 100 days, while cutting development costs by 60%.

Huawei’s role

Alongside DeepSeek, U.S.-sanctioned technology giant Huawei is at the center of China’s efforts. The company has rolled out a family of large language models, dubbed Pangu, after a character from Chinese mythology in the creation of the world, along with other AI services factories can use to become more dynamic.

Huawei’s engineers have been embedded with Conch Group, a giant cement producer in the city of Wuhu, around 200 miles west of Shanghai, whose cement has been used in projects such as the Three Gorges Dam and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper.

Facing a glut of cement production in China, Conch wants a leg up on its rivals by adopting AI quickly, including in the production of clinker, a key cement ingredient made by heating limestone and other raw materials at high temperatures.

Conch and Huawei have developed AI tools for more precisely predicting clinker strength, as well as for controlling energy use at the kiln where it is made. Miles of conveyor belts in Wuhu are now being monitored by AI, helping Conch respond more efficiently when they break.

On a recent visit, workers at Conch’s sprawling clinker facility monitored the AI model as it automatically adjusted production in real time. Conch and Huawei say that with AI they are now able to predict clinker strength with more than 85% accuracy, compared with 70% through manual estimation, allowing them to adjust raw material ratios and avoid producing clinker of unsuitable strength.

The AI model’s use has led to a 1% reduction in coal consumption, according to Conch, representing nearly $300,000 in annual savings on a single production line. The company is aiming for a 2% cut by the end of 2026 through AI, which if replicated across the company’s entire operation could translate into tens of millions of dollars in savings a year.

Reaching this point has been a grind, according to Conch and Huawei, requiring substantial trial and error to get the model to work. The experience underscores how AI capabilities globally remain limited, with the impacts—including in China—potentially being felt only gradually.

‘We are the future’

A special priority for Xi has been upgrading the nation’s ports, a crucial step in reinforcing China’s dominance as the world’s manufacturing power.

The port of Tianjin, among China’s largest, has teamed up with Huawei to launch a fleet of unmanned trucks and a system dubbed OptVerse AI Solver, which optimizes tens of millions of variables and constraints such as ship arrival times and crane capacity to manage scheduling.

Planning that previously took 24 hours now takes 10 minutes, according to Huawei.

By last year, the port also launched PortGPT, an AI model developed with Huawei, whose ability to analyze video and images at the site could allow them to replace human safety officers going forward, a port executive told state media.

Similar stories are playing out around China, with half of the world’s top-20 ports in terms of vessel turnaround time located in the mainland, including Tianjin, according to the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Yang Jiemin, vice president of the state-owned company behind the port, said its highly automated operations require 60% fewer workers than traditional ports. It underscores one advantage Chinese companies have in deploying AI versus the U.S.: no independent labor unions. For workers, this makes organizing opposition to AI exceedingly difficult.

In the U.S., automation was a top sticking point between port operators and a major dockworkers’ union in contract negotiations last year, with Trump throwing his support behind the union workers and questioning the wisdom of port automation.

An agreement this year between the International Longshoremen’s Association, which represents dockworkers at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, and a group representing container lines and terminal operators promises there will be no fully automated terminals developed through the expiration of the agreement in late 2030. It also prohibits AI for clerical functions.

Just one of 10 large U.S. container ports surveyed by the Government Accountability Office had deployed driverless vehicles as of mid-2023, while only five were using AI and machine learning.

In Tianjin, more than 88% of large container equipment is already automated, state media said this year. For visitors to the port, a video sums up China’s growing AI self-belief: “We are the future," the narrator says.

