Rubio seeks to move beyond Israeli strike in Qatar that sparked diplomatic row

JERUSALEM—Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. was looking to move beyond the Israeli strike on Hamas officials in Qatar that spurred a diplomatic crisis last week while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Israel would continue to target terrorists wherever they are despite international condemnation.

Rubio, who came to Israel on Sunday to “convey America’s priorities in the Israel-Hamas conflict," said that he planned to push Qatar to “play a constructive role" in helping to mediate the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas. Rubio is tacking on a visit to Qatar on Tuesday after he finishes his trip to Israel, according to a senior State Department official.

The statements suggest that there has been limited fallout with the U.S. over the Israeli decision to strike an important American ally, even after President Trump said he was very unhappy with the Israeli move. Rubio and Netanyahu also appeared lockstep on the war in Gaza. Rubio said the U.S. wants to see all the hostages released immediately and that Hamas can no longer exist as an armed group, terms Netanyahu has said are a precondition for ending the war.

Rubio didn’t press Netanyahu publicly to end the war, saying a “concise military operation" to defeat Hamas might be necessary, an apparent reference to Israel’s expansion of the war into Gaza City, which the prime minister has described as the last remaining Hamas stronghold.

Rubio’s visit comes as international condemnation of Israel’s war in Gaza soars and European allies led by France are pushing a plan to recognize a Palestinian state at next week’s United Nations General Assembly. Rubio condemned those efforts, saying they don’t bring the reality of a Palestinian state any closer and only serve to make Hamas “feel more emboldened."

“Hamas has walked away from agreements that they actually had tacitly agreed to, but then they see the sort of international support they believe they’re getting as a reward, and they walk away from it," Rubio said. “I’m telling you, it’s actually hurting the cause they think they’re furthering."

Netanyahu, when asked if Israel would promise not to target U.S. allies in the region who host Hamas officials, said that Israel is committed to going after terrorists wherever they are. He referenced an Israeli effort to hunt down Palestinians involved in an attack that killed 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany, that included attacks on European soil.

“The principle that terrorists should not have immunity wherever they are, wherever they may be, was not established by me," Netanyahu said, citing the operation in the wake of what’s known as the Munich massacre. “This is a principle we established. It’s a principle to follow. It hasn’t changed."

In addition to Qatar, there are also Hamas officials in Turkey and Egypt—important U.S. allies in the region.

Trump has expressed his desire to see the war end, but the visit with Rubio suggested there is little if any pressure being put on Netanyahu to do so imminently.

The Israeli strike infuriated Qatar, which the U.S. views as a key mediator in talks to end the war that has caused devastation and a humanitarian crisis across Gaza. As Rubio met with Netanyahu, the Israeli military struck a high-rise building in Gaza City it said was being used by Hamas, one of several such strikes it has conducted in recent weeks. Hundreds of thousands Palestinians have fled the city in anticipation of an expanded Israeli ground offensive there.

Trump on Sunday urged caution from Israel going forward. “Qatar has been a very great ally. Israel and everybody else, we have to be careful. When we attack people we have to be careful," Trump said.

Qatar convened a meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Sunday for an emergency summit to respond to the Israeli airstrike, which targeted senior Hamas officials convening in Doha to discuss cease-fire proposals to halt the fighting in Gaza. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani condemned the strike as “reckless and treacherous Israeli aggression."

Netanyahu declined to say whether the strike on Qatar successfully killed Hamas operatives when asked about it. “I’ll tell you what the impact of the strike is. We send a message to the terrorists, you can run, but you can’t hide, and we’ll get you."

Israel has no official relations with Doha. Qatar isn’t classified as an enemy country and Israelis do travel there. The two countries had a complex and fraught relationship even before the Israeli airstrike on Sept. 9.

Qatar has had relations with the Mossad, Israel’s spy agency, for more than a decade, and David Barnea, the head of the Mossad, has frequently traveled to Qatar throughout the war. Qatar, a wealthy Gulf state that has status in Washington as a major non-NATO U.S. ally, has hosted Hamas offices since 2012 at the request of the U.S., so Washington could maintain channels of communication to the group that ruled Gaza.

