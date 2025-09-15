Rubio seeks to move beyond Israeli strike in Qatar that sparked diplomatic row

The statements suggest that there has been limited fallout with the U.S. over the Israeli decision to strike an important American ally, even after President Trump said he was very unhappy with the Israeli move. Rubio and Netanyahu also appeared lockstep on the war in Gaza. Rubio said the U.S. wants to see all the hostages released immediately and that Hamas can no longer exist as an armed group, terms Netanyahu has said are a precondition for ending the war.