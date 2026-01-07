WASHINGTON—Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that recent administration threats against Greenland didn’t signal an imminent invasion and that the goal is to buy the island from Denmark, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Rubio tells lawmakers Trump aims to buy Greenland, downplays military action
SummaryThe secretary of state said the White House is using rhetoric to pressure Denmark into negotiations.
