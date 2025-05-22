Rumours on social media could cause sick people to feel worse

The conclusions of the Australian analysis are stark about the power of social learning. But, says Dr Saunders, it is hard to know how much of these effects are down to social-media use as opposed to, say, chatting with friends at the pub. Dr Saunders’ lab is one of many now trying to find ways to minimise the damage. One possibility is to balance warnings of nasty side-effects with positive testimony from patients who had no problems. If she finds something that works, she’ll pass it on.