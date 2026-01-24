Run for your life! The world, according to the Oscars
The Academy Award nominees for Best Picture are entertainingly frantic and defiantly political
A man on the run in a society turned upside down: that is the image of the world projected in this year’s Oscar nominees. Their heroes dodge injustice and prejudice, flights from danger and towards salvation that are frenzied and exhausting (even for audiences). At a time when some showbiz bigwigs fear offending the powerful, these films pack politics into rollercoaster stories.