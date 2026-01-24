Run for your life! The world, according to the Oscars

“Wokeness" is said to be retreating nowadays; some media executives kowtow to the White House. By contrast these films are uncompromising, though they are also cunning, dressing argument in fantasy and period costume. “One Battle" is set in a parallel America where, as lawless militias hunt down immigrants, activists ponder how to resist. (Since the movie’s release last year, the gap between its dystopia and reality has rapidly shrunk.) The new “Frankenstein"—which also has nine nominations—gives its mythic narrative a political edge, too. The scientist depends on an arms dealer for his funding and battlefields for his corpses.