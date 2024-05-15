Russia advances on new front, stretching outnumbered Ukrainian troops
Matthew Luxmoore , Ian Lovett , Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 May 2024, 09:33 PM IST
SummaryUkrainian troops are fighting enemy forces inside the border city of Vovchansk, as Moscow forces them to spread themselves more thinly while they await much-needed U.S. weaponry.
KHARKIV, Ukraine—Russian forces are fighting inside the northeastern border city of Vovchansk, as Moscow grinds forward on a new front while Kyiv is still waiting for much-needed U.S. weaponry to reach the battlefield.
