Russia advances on new front, stretching outnumbered Ukrainian troops

U.S. officials said that some of the newly approved aid is already arriving in Ukraine, and that Russia is redoubling its offensive in anticipation that resistance will stiffen as it arrives. The new aid will include long-range ATACMS, or Army Tactical Missile Systems, that can hit any Russian target inside Ukraine. Kyiv, at the behest of the Biden administration, has pledged not to use U.S. weapons on Russian territory, the launchpad for the Kharkiv offensive.