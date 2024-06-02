Russia aims to make life unlivable in Ukraine’s second city

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia’s incursion in Kharkiv had sought to capitalize on a delay in Western military aid, which is now reaching the front line after months of deadlock in Congress. “We’re seeing that have a real effect, including in stabilizing the front and in clearly denying Putin what he was after, which is to try to take Kharkiv, to create at the very least a massive flight from the city," he said.