Russia and North Korea turn their war alliance into a propaganda tool
Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 May 2025, 07:38 AM IST
SummaryThe two countries are producing a new wave of content to exalt their partnership in the conflict in Ukraine.
At a training site in Russia, the five North Korean soldiers had grins on their faces and guns in their hands. Then they began singing a cappella, belting out a Soviet-era song called “Katyusha" about a young woman bidding farewell to soldiers—in translated Korean-language lyrics.
