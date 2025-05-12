Russia and North Korea turn their war alliance into a propaganda tool

Kim, who only disclosed the news of the Ukraine war deployment to North Koreans late last month, is now bringing back home thousands of injured fighters to a heroes’ welcome. The propaganda blitz helps Kim blunt potential blowback over sending troops to fight another country’s war—given his growing aggression toward neighboring South Korea. On a Friday visit to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, Kim said his troop dispatch was a justified exercise of sovereign rights and called those who fought “heroes and the highest representatives of the nation’s honor."