Russia cheers the growing NATO rift over Greenland
Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Jan 2026, 11:52 am IST
Summary
Putin has long sought to undermine the western alliance that he sees as a threat.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to undermine NATO for nearly two decades. Now, as President Trump pushes to control Greenland, Moscow is cheering from the sidelines.
