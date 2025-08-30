While Trump rattles the world, China basks in the limelight

“India doesn’t see the U.S. as an adversary, but Trump appears to be viewing India as an adversary. And, if you’re getting hit by Trump, it makes sense to smoke a peace pipe with the Chinese for a little while," said Indrani Bagchi, chief executive of the Ananta Centre think tank in New Delhi. “But nobody has any illusions about the other. The Chinese are convinced that India is in the American camp, and no amount of reset with China will mean that India and China will be on the same side. Let’s get the fundamentals right: We are very well aware, for much longer than Trump, that China is our biggest strategic adversary."