Russia continues to rain down death on Ukrainian cities
SummarySoldiers can hold the line, but drones and missiles are killing civilians
AS HE SPEEDS down Zalaeherseh Street in Kherson, Artem, a Ukrainian soldier, points to blown-out apartments and debris. “The Russians call this the red zone," he says. No one lives here any more. Close to the Dnieper river, which forms the front line in Kherson, this part of the city is under constant drone attack. Artem wheels the car about and heads for a safer part of town, where he parks in front of a café. On Ukraine’s south-eastern approaches, talk of a ceasefire is just distant chatter.