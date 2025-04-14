Russia continues to rain down death on Ukrainian cities

More than 70% of the provinces of Kherson and Zaporizhia are occupied by the Russians. They are two of the four Ukrainian regions that the Kremlin claims to have annexed in 2022. (Only North Korea and Syria, then led by former dictator Bashar al-Assad, officially recognised Russia’s claim.) Last year Vladimir Putin said that the parts of these provinces still controlled by Ukraine would have to be turned over to Russia as a condition for a ceasefire. “We are prepared for all kinds of scenarios," says Mr Prokudin, but surrendering the unoccupied part of Kherson is not one of them. The Russians have tried four times to assassinate him, according to Ukrainian intelligence sources.