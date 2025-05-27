Russia defies Trump with largest-ever drone-and-missile attack on Ukraine
SummaryUkraine said Russia launched more than 350 explosive drones and at least nine cruise missiles, hours after President Trump called Vladimir Putin “crazy.”
Russia launched its largest-ever drone-and-missile assault on Ukraine overnight into Monday, according to Ukrainian officials, defying President Trump’s calls for an end to the bombardment.
