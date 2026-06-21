Ukraine is pounding Russian oil refineries with long-range drone strikes, leading to restrictions on fuel sales, surging gasoline prices and huge lines of cars outside gas stations hundreds of miles from the front lines.
Russia faces spreading fuel shortages after Ukrainian drones pummel refineries
SummaryLines at gas stations are a growing headache for the Kremlin’s efforts to shield its citizens from the consequences of the four-year-old war.
Ukraine is pounding Russian oil refineries with long-range drone strikes, leading to restrictions on fuel sales, surging gasoline prices and huge lines of cars outside gas stations hundreds of miles from the front lines.
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