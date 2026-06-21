Russia faces spreading fuel shortages after Ukrainian drones pummel refineries

Ukraine is pounding Russian oil refineries with long-range drone strikes, leading to restrictions on fuel sales, surging gasoline prices and huge lines of cars outside gas stations hundreds of miles from the front lines.
Ukraine is pounding Russian oil refineries with long-range drone strikes, leading to restrictions on fuel sales, surging gasoline prices and huge lines of cars outside gas stations hundreds of miles from the front lines.
This week, drones repeatedly hit a refinery in Moscow that produces more than one-third of the fuel supply for the Russian capital and the surrounding region. Videos of the latest attack posted to social media on Thursday showed a massive fireball erupting from a storage-tank explosion and several other fires raging across the complex.
This week, drones repeatedly hit a refinery in Moscow that produces more than one-third of the fuel supply for the Russian capital and the surrounding region. Videos of the latest attack posted to social media on Thursday showed a massive fireball erupting from a storage-tank explosion and several other fires raging across the complex.
It was the latest in more than two dozen strikes on Russian refineries since March, a growing headache for the Kremlin’s efforts to maintain economic normality and shield its citizens from the consequences of the brutal four-year-old war.
Frustrated drivers have taken to social media to bemoan the lengthy waits at gas stations. In one video shared on Telegram this week, a woman said she, her husband and their poodle waited 2½ hours to fill up their tank during a trip along the toll road between Moscow and St. Petersburg.
“People are ready to pay any price for gasoline now,” a driver in Crimea said in a video circulated on a Telegram channel for Russian car enthusiasts on June 3.
Last year, a similar campaign of drone attacks on refineries also forced fuel rationing in some Russian regions, before the refinery strikes came to a sudden halt in October.
The latest barrages have grown more effective as Ukraine has targeted Russia’s biggest, most modern refineries, which make high-octane gasoline using hard-to-replace Western equipment, according to Vladimir Milov, a former Russian deputy energy minister.
“This is a very narrow, vulnerable target, these 10 to 15 refineries,” said Milov, who is now an opposition politician living abroad. “Simply put, if you attack them, there will be a crisis.”
Russia has also hammered Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This past winter, aerial assaults on Ukraine’s electricity grid and thermal power plants cut off heating for many Ukrainians, a failed bid to force Kyiv to capitulate by inflicting pain on civilians.
Since then, rapid improvements in Ukrainian drone technology have helped force Russia’s much-larger military to practically halt its advances.
Ukraine has used drones to attack Russian oil-export terminals in recent months, an audacious effort to keep Moscow from cashing in on the surge in oil prices caused by the U.S. war with Iran. That effort led to mixed results, though, as Russian crude exports held steady.
On Tuesday, a Ukrainian drone sneaked past air defenses of the Russian capital and struck a key processing unit at the Moscow refinery. Two days later, Ukraine targeted the same complex again, hitting it several times. The oil arm of state energy giant Gazprom, which owns the refinery, didn’t respond to a request for comment.
“This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors’ work against facilities that sustain Russia’s war machine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted after the Thursday attack.
Footage of the attack spread quickly, despite an official ban on disseminating photos or video of the aftermath of drone strikes. Vladimir Kucherenko, a Russian nationalist YouTuber who uses the pseudonym Maxim Kalashnikov, wrote on social media Thursday that Moscow police had summoned him for questioning after he posted a video of the initial refinery attack.
“I’ll let you know how it goes,” he told his followers. “Meanwhile, the enemy has dealt the plant another serious blow.”
Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexo@wsj.com