Russia has high hopes for Trump-Putin summit. Peace isn’t one of them.
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 Aug 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Summary
The meeting represents a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who seeks to end international isolation and separate Russian ties with the U.S. from the fate of Ukraine.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Expectations in Russia are running high ahead of Friday’s planned summit between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and President Trump.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story