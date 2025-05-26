Russia is raining hellfire on Ukraine

Russia’s air war stepped up at the start of the year (see chart), with a marked shift in the hardware it uses. Ballistic missiles, many supplied by North Korea, are now centre-stage; alongside a new, more lethal, generation of Shahed attack drones. The ballistic missiles are hard to stop because of their speed; only Ukraine’s dwindling stock of Patriot PAC-3 missiles offers any real chance of interception. Meanwhile, the Shaheds, now in their sixth modification since the first of them were shipped to Russia by Iran in 2023, are using machine-learning to strike well-protected targets like Kyiv. On May 24th drones took chunks out of buildings in the northern suburbs of the capital. Two weeks earlier, one drone equipped with a fuel-air warhead made a hole in a shopping centre just nearby, blowing out windows as much as 300m away. The same week, another, stuffed with delayed-action cluster munitions, hit a training range on the south-eastern edge of the city.